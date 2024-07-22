Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets coming to consoles and PC this Fall

Outright Games and Mattel has announced Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets, a new game coming to PC and consoles in the Fall.

Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets is the first Monster High game for the current generation of consoles, though it’ll be coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Windows on October 29th, 2024.

As you may or may not be aware, the series is one of the most popular in its genre, with fashion dolls, accessories, and now it’s getting a 3D platformer for consoles and PC.

Players can become besties with Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and the rest of the Boo Crew to explore various locations, uncovering the fangtastic secrets of the Hidden Rooms along the way. Choose from six fangtastic monster types to craft a unique character, picking from a fabulous array of spooky hairstyles, haunt-couture clothing, and scareccessories for the ultimate Monster High experience. Monster High debuted in 2010 to create a more accepting world where everyone feels proud to be their authentic self and let their inner monster shine.The franchise follows a group of monster teens as they attend Monster High, learning to embrace their differences through strong friendships. Community, acceptance, and belonging are core tenets of this group. It’s not about one monster, but each one of them – coming together, supporting one another, and embracing their unique differences.

“Monster High continues to resonate with kids and fans as a space to celebrate their true selves, and now we are introducing new characters and a spooktacular mystery to uncover for players on all major consoles and PC,” said Erika Winterholler, Head of Business Development, Digital Gaming at Mattel. “Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets lets players of all backgrounds imagine themselves as part of The Boo Crew and gives them the chance to express their personality in a quirky, playful way that embraces inclusion and creativity.”

“Monster High is an IP that truly encourages fans to express every part of themselves and think outside the box. We couldn’t be prouder to help build on its legacy and reintroduce the Boo Crew to a new generation of players,” said Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games. “As the latest Monster High video game to be released on all consoles and PC, Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets invites fans to explore faithful recreations of the school, experience a brand-new story, and design their own ghoulish character. Mattel has worked with us every step of the way, providing us the tools and support to create something that will be special for fans old and new.”

Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets is coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Windows on October 29th.