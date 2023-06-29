Stumble Guys is getting a Barbie Dream Dash level

Smash hit mobile battle royale game Stumble Guys is teaming up with Mattel for the second time, to bring a Barbie Dream Dash level to the game, and potentially new fans with it.

Barbie seems to be seriously getting into gaming lately, as only a few days ago, Microsoft announced Barbie content for Forza Horizon 5 and Xbox, which included controller faceplates, and a special Xbox Series S that has been built into the DreamHouse.

The developer Scopely previously teamed up with the toy brand to bring a Hot Wheels collaboration to Stumble Guys back in 2022, and Mike DeLaet, Global Head of Digital Gaming at Mattel explained that “Building on the success of Hot Wheels, it was an easy decision to collaborate with Scopely to bring Barbie to life in this new and unique way”.

DeLaet added that “Bringing her trademark magic and wonder to Stumble Guys, players can immerse themselves in a Barbie beach party like no other. This collaboration showcases the power of Barbie to make any world truly magical, and we can’t wait to see players Stumble with style”.

Jamie Berger, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Scopely added that “The ‘Stumble Guys’ team loves surprising our players with new and unexpected experiences. After our successful integration of Hot Wheels with Mattel, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work with one of the most iconic brands in toys and entertainment, Barbie”, and also said that “In our newest collaboration, Barbie introduces a new realm of characters, humour, and imagination that will transport ‘Stumble Guys’ players to a competitive Barbie-themed world that they may not want to leave”.

The new Barbie level in Stumble Guys will be in the iOS, Android, and Steam version of the free-to-play title.