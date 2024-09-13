Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed gets a new gameplay trailer

Outright Games has released a new gameplay trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, showing the Turtles facing off against their foes.

In the accompanying press release, Outright Games says: “In this action-packed trailer, witness Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo face-off against a rising Mewbie threat to save New York City” and adds you will “Catch a glimpse at the game’s original storyline, led by April O’Neil’s captivating ‘O’News Casts” and get a “Dive deep into the all-new original mutants and their difficulty-enhancing mutations.”

Check out the trailer, below:

Continuing the story of the Paramount Pictures’ 2023 hit “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” fans of the beloved franchise can get ready to team up with everyone’s favourite heroes in a half shell, taking on missions solo or teaming up with a friend in up to 2-player co-op. The new gameplay trailer showcases the acclaimed 3D-meets-2D art style of the movie and sees players take control of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo, each with their own unique combat style and unlockable skill tree. It also offers a glimpse at the game’s original storyline, as the pizza loving crime-fighters battle to save New York City from a rising Mewbie threat. Narrated by fan-favourite character April O’Neil in the style of her captivating ‘O’News Casts, the trailer also showcases all-new original mutants and their difficulty-enhancing mutations, all designed by the film’s lead character designer, Woodrow White. Fans can also get a feel for the expansive New York City environments, from the tops of skyscrapers to down in the sewers, from pizza parlours, to a concert led by Bebop and Rocksteady.

Stephanie Malham, Managing Director of Outright Games said: “With 2024 marking the 40th anniversary of this incredible franchise, it has been a pleasure to work with Paramount Games Studio to bring this extraordinary world to life. We hope this new gameplay trailer will wet the appetite of TMNT fans old and new!”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed is coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC via Steam on October 18th.