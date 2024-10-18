Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed out today

Outright Games has officially launched Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed today on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The new 3D beat-em-up features 10 new mutant enemies designed in collaboration with TMNT: Mutant Mayhem’s lead character designer, Woodrow White, allowing players to go in solo or team up in two-player co-op.

Set in the aftermath of the acclaimed 2023 Paramount Pictures film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, play as the four brothers to discover the mystery behind a new type of menace wreaking havoc across New York City. Go up against 10 brand new mutants, or “Mewbies” for short, each with 5 varying forms of mutation that are set to level up the challenge. Boasting high-energy gameplay, utilise the Turtles’ unique weapons and combat styles, from Mikey’s brawler-style close range attacks to Donnie’s bō staff-wielding prowess. The game also sees the voice actors behind the titular brothers return, with Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, Micah Abbey as Donatello and Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, as the quartet reprise their movie roles.

For those that watched Mutant Mayhem, this game should be to their tastes, featuring returning characters like Master Splinter and April O’ Neil, and the classic duo of Beebop and Rocksteady. Different locations change depending on the time of day, such as the Haunted Arcade and an abandoned movie theatre, and their are various main missions and side quests to take part in. There’re also plenty of treats for long-time Turtle fans, as various skins dipping into the history of the heroes in a half shell can be unlocked, such as the original black and white comic book origins and the 80s cartoon show.

The anticipation for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed from fans has been phenomenal and we are delighted to finally release this game into the world,” said Stephanie Malham, Managing Director of Outright Games. “With the help of our friends at Paramount and our talented developers A Heartful of Games, we’ve captured the unique art style and humour of the most recent film, while offering story-driven brawler gameplay that faithfully fits the world of TMNT.”

Doug Rosen, SVP, Games and Emerging Media, Paramount, added, “the TMNT franchise has a rich history in gaming, and we cannot wait for fans to immerse themselves in this new story and further explore this universe. The gameplay is fun and delivers the dynamic action players expect., the narrative is captivating, and we are sure fans will return to the New York sewers again and again for more.”