SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game released today

Outright Games has announced that SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game, is released today on PC and consoles, and has released a new trailer to celebrate it.

The team says of the release: “Set in the world of the beloved and iconic Nickelodeon series SpongeBob SquarePants. Fans can celebrate the recent 25th anniversary of the show by becoming the pinkest and goofiest citizen of Bikini Bottom in this all new singleplayer, sandbox adventure game”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

It’s Patrick’s moment: see the world through his starry eyes to create new wacky, physics-defying adventures, meeting his friends along the way and taking on many fun-filled individual quests. Clear Squidward’s third favourite sun-bathing spot by throwing deck chairs, firing a water cannon and blowing visitors away by burping; or go on a Skydiving challenge with Sandy and use Gliding Wings, a Parachute or Parasol to drop through targets and land on a moving landing zone. Throughout the game, fans will additionally be able to unlock multiple costumes and spot hilarious Easter Eggs from the series as they progress, including the grave of Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen, Squidward’s infinite sunglasses, bubble pies and much more. Explore the streets of Bikini Bottom in a colourful underwater 3D world and visit the most recognisable landmarks from the series and more; from Downtown to Conch Street and Jellyfish Fields to the Fast Food Coliseum, Bikini Bottom University to the Dump. The game also offers unique additions to iconic locations from the series, including the Krabby Patio, a new extension of the Krabby Patty, and Mrs Puff’s takeover of the Destruction Derby Arena.

As you’d expect, the game has some of the original voice actors, such as Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick, Tom Kenny as SpongeBob, Rodger Bumpass as Squidward, Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs, “and many more”, says Outright Games.

Stephanie Malham, Managing Director of Outright Games said: “We’re delighted to celebrate the launch of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game; it is an honour to be entrusted with authentically bringing such an iconic, legacy brand to life. There is a huge responsibility with adapting a beloved character like Patrick Star and our goal throughout has been to create an experience that mirrors how Patrick sees the world – as a personal playground for your imagination.”

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game is out today for PS4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC via Steam.