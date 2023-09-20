Witchfire released to PC early access today

Witchfire has finally been released into early access on PC today via Epic Games Store, and has put out a new gameplay trailer to celebrate.

The game was originally due for release in 2022 but was delayed for the team to add “open-area” combat encounters. It’s the first game from developer The Astronauts since The Vanishing of Ethan Carter way back in 2014, and the team is made up of people who worked at People Can Fly (Painkiller, Bulletstorm), so there’s interest in this one, for sure.

Check out the new gameplay trailer for Witchfire, below:

Armed with forbidden pagan magic and infernal firearms as one of the Vatican’s elite preyers, players will experience a world that adapts to their progress. The longer a preyer brazenly clings to life, amassing more power and a greater arsenal, the Witch will sense this growing threat and send forth deadly cataclysms and more powerful minions. Greater success means greater challenges to conquer. Preyers have the freedom to choose their methods of witch-hunting: a sharpshooter’s agile fingers, a tactician’s analytical mind, or the warlock’s eldritch might and magical relics. Select or combine these tactics to determine the most suitable path to victory. Furthermore, the preyer is not bound by time restrictions— you can rush into a huge mob of enemies, eliminate them one by one from afar, steer clear of a fight, or provoke more battles for bigger rewards. Only you decide which path to embark upon.

“In Witchfire, players wield freedom to hunt the way they choose with a wide arsenal of weapons and magics. This is a roguelite home for wayward players looking to immerse themselves in a dark world and meet challenges with even darker solutions”, said Adrian Chmielarz, Creative Director and Co-Founder of The Astronauts.

Witchfire is out now on PC via Epic Games Store, in early access.