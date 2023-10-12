Endless Dungeon releases a new song from “Space Western” soundtrack

Amplitude Studios has released a new song from the “Space Western” soundtrack for its upcoming dungeon looter-shooter, Endless Dungeon, and it’s a track simply called “Endless”.

The newly released Endless Dungeon song comes from singer-songwriter Lera Lynn, who you might know from True Detective, and Amplitude Studios’ composer, Arnaud Roy (Humankind).

Check out the track, below:

Tracks from our unique, interactive soundtrack are performed by the in-game band at the Saloon, where players get reloaded between runs to upgrade weapons, chat to locals and drink boosting beverages. As you progress, so does the band, unlocking more musicians and songs to get your toe tapping before you jump back into the Station and try again. The band even features a 3D avatar of Lera herself, whose melancholy crooning is a lovely reward after a string of hard-fought battles.

It’s quite nice to hear this, as when I previewed the game a while ago, while it played well and felt deep and interesting, it was lacking a bit of polish. One of the things I felt was missing was ambience in terms of the music, as the Saloon was just playing the same tune over and over, so it’s ace to hear a fully fledged song like this will be part of that Saloon now.

You can pre-save the full soundtrack via this link. While you’re doing that, have a read of our preview, where I said “Endless Dungeon is showing promising early signs. For those that love the Diablo-style loot game, or roguelike genre, this is that, but it’s also a twin-stick shooter tower defence game as well. With full controller support, and persistent options for improving your character from the get-go, there’s no reason you should ever feel like you’re bashing your head against the difficulty, either”. You can even check out the video version if you’re so inclined.

Endless Dungeon is coming to PC and consoles on October 19th.