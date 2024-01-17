Amplitude Studios community event “Amplified” 2024 detailed

Amplitude Studios community event “Amplified” has been revealed for the 2024 iteration, with streams, promotions, updates, and freebies for fans to enjoy. This year, Amplitude Studios will be giving out a limited number of copies of Endless Legend for free via Games2Gether during Amplified, which starts on January 18th and runs until the 24th.

The studio says that “Players will also be able to check out the “Wild Cards” update for ENDLESS Dungeon and the “Georges Sand” update for HUMANKIND, plus two days of streams and promos across the entire franchise”.

The streams for Amplified will be running on January 18th and the 19th, and you can watch those on Twitch via this link.

Regarding the most recent title, Endless Dungeon (our video review is above), the team says “with all the great player feedback received at release, the team have been hard at work adding improvements to the game and cooking up some new content. The “Wild Cards” free update is out January 18th on PC”. Here’s the highlights from that update:

Station Cards: At the start of each district, players can choose a card to stack a new bonus for their run for things like economy, turrets, medkits, and more!

When choosing a district, players will encounter a gameplay modifier and will need to adapt to survive! 4 Alternative Monsters: Face off against terrifying variations of your favourite monsters. Acid beam spider, anyone?

Face off against terrifying variations of your favourite monsters. Acid beam spider, anyone? New free skins: Created in collaboration with various content creators.

As well as that, PC and consoles will be getting full Japanese voiceover for the game, with two themed skins in the game as well to celebrate.

Over to Humankind, there’s a free update called “Georges Sand”, as follows:

Culture Rebalancing: Many cultures from the base game, “Together We Rule”, and all DLCs have been tweaked.

To help modders test their creations, we have added a dev mode tool. Non-exclusive Culture Options: A new game setup option to allow more than one empire to play the same culture.

A new game setup option to allow more than one empire to play the same culture. More map generation options: Map ratio, wonder density, and independent people density.

Map ratio, wonder density, and independent people density. New and rebalanced AI personas: We’ve added over a dozen new personas for you to play against.

Check out the full schedule for Amplified 2024, below.