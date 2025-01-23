ENDLESS Legend 2 announced by Amplitude Studios

Amplitude Studios have just announced ENDLESS Legend 2, a game that aims to blend to expertise of previously developed games into one.

The team says it aims to “push turn based strategy to new heights” with the title, coming to early access on PC in 2025.

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

Dive into Saiadha, a breathtaking yet perilous oceanic world where ever-changing seasons and monstrous tidefalls dramatically transform the landscape. As the water goes down, the environment itself becomes both an obstacle and a chance for discovery. Players will have to adapt to these constant shifts, confront ancient threats, and uncover the secrets buried deep within Saiadha. Each cataclysm brings new dangers, but also unique opportunities. Step into a world where your choices matter. Players need to lead their hero on epic journeys to conquer new territories, earn valuable experience, and build deep relationships with allies and rivals alike. Select from a variety of factions, each with their own distinct philosophies, strengths, and playstyles, offering a unique gameplay experience. The diversity of these factions is reflected in their asymmetric gameplay, ensuring that no two paths are the same. Discover four unique factions when the game launches into Early Access, with two more to be added by full release.

There’s an insiders program starting for the game on January 30th, and you can sign up for that at this link. Amplitude says it will “try to include as many players as possible, but not all applicants may be selected for every test phase.” The team adds: “However, by applying, players will be considered for future testing opportunities.”

As for what the insiders program is? “This exclusive opportunity welcomes a select group of players to test ENDLESS Legend 2 before its official release in Early Access and provide valuable early feedback to help refine and enhance the game.”

ENDLESS Legend 2 is coming to PC early access in 2025.