Park Beyond update adds UGC and “major improvements”

Bandai Namco has announced that Park Beyond has been updated to version 2.0 as of today (October 17th), and the free patch adds support for user generated content via mod.io.

The Park Beyond 2.0 update has taken feedback from the community and Bandai Namco says it will bring “major improvements including performance optimisation, camera behaviour, roller coaster creation, element placement and more” to ensure that players have the best possible experience with the title.

Mod.io support is now enabled, as mentioned, which Bandai Namco explains thus: “From the smallest decor element to customized shops or rides, to full parks, players can share their creations with their friends and the world, across all platforms through the “Community Content” menu”.

That’s not even it, however, as today is also the first themed world, entitled “Beyond eXtreme”, which the publisher says “adds a touch of the 90’s extreme sport vibe to any park with two new missions to take on, crazy entertainers, new rides designed with daredevils in mind, and loads of scenery items to create an explosive atmosphere for visitors”. You can see a trailer for that new themed world, above.

Mick really enjoyed Park Beyond when he reviewed it in June, saying it “looks and sounds pretty good. I like getting down to ground level among the music and bustle, and it can be fun to ride your own rollercoasters, especially if you get creative and have them weave between your rides and landmarks like canyons and natural rock bridges. It’s a nice, accessible, mostly stress-free park building experience that may lack a bit of meat on its bones for fans of things like Rollercoaster Tycoon, but it’s a great way to kill a few hours nonetheless”. And hey, maybe this user generated content and new themed world will add that content he felt it was slightly lacking.

Park Beyond is out now for PC and consoles.