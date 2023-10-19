The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR update adds horde mode

Supermassive Games has launched an update ahead of Halloween for The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, adding a horde mode.

In the press release, the description for The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR horde mode says: “On this sinister horror rollercoaster, you are being dragged right back down to hell – you’ll be confronted by swarms of enemies in this new nightmarish mode, complete each room to get increasingly harder enemies and survive attacks from all manner of hideous apparitions straight from the depths of the hell”.

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

The Horde Mode is a free update for the title, which is also on sale (the first time for this one) with up to 30% off. It’s a PlayStation VR2 exclusive, so if you’ve been waiting to try it out, that might help you decide to do so.

Supermassive Games sent over a list of new features for the horde mode, as follows:

EXTREME G ROLLERCOASTER DROPS – Hold on tight as your cart hits new speeds and even bigger drops.

ENTER THE INTENSE ROOMS OF HELL – Each room gets progressively harder. Will you survive them all or die trying?

POWER UP – Shoot multiple headshots to unlock the most powerful gun in the game for your next encounter.

DON’T BLINK – With blink encounter attacks, keep those eyes open or death will be quick.

In Adam’s review of The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, he said “While it relies heavily on jump scares for the fear factor, Switchback VR is just a superb way to spend your time. Fans of Supermassive Games’ previous work will adore seeing these game worlds from a different perspective, and there some inventive changes to a tried and tested gameplay. It’s not quite the “ultimate showcase” I’d hoped for, but it’s a damn good time, and it made me sweat and jump out of my skin plenty, which I’d call a massive win”, and awarded it an 8.5/10 score.