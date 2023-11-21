Arizona Sunshine 2 showcase reveals co-op modes and cross platform

During a gameplay showcase for the hotly anticipated VR title Arizona Sunshine 2, the developer has revealed new features including two player co-op, four player horde mode, full cross platform support, and a whole lot more.

It’s rare to see a VR game get such a huge push like this, but the original was a favourite VR title for a lot of players, and the sequel is coming to PSVR2, Meta Quest, and PC VR on December 7th. The new showcase was a fifteen minute look at the gameplay, while also revealed a part of the post-launch roadmap, too.

Take a look at the video below:

During the showcase, Game Director Peter Deurloo presented an all-new single player campaign playthrough, featuring never-before-seen footage, and showcased fresh gameplay details. These involve some new hints about the all-new, standalone story by Rob Yescombe (The Invisible Hours, Farpoint); Buddy, your new canine friend; and next-gen combat mechanics, such as manual reloading, melee combat, and crafting. Arizona Sunshine 2 will feature full cross-platform multiplayer functionality, a two-player co-op campaign mode, an endless Horde mode for up to four players, and more. Co-op play in Arizona Sunshine 2 is built on the foundations laid by the original game, but adds a plethora of VR interactions and mechanics with which Arizona Sunshine 2 embraces freestyle co-op play more than ever before.

The developer says that there are three extra horde mode maps planned to be released during the first year of the game being out, with more details coming at a later date. A Quest 3 upgrade has also been announced, meaning from release date people playing on the latest Oculus/Meta Quest hardware will get a better resolution, though real-time shadows on dynamic objects will be coming as part of an update in December.

Arizona Sunshine 2 is coming to PSVR2, Meta Quest, and PC VR on December 7th.