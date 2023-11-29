Rollerdrome is out now for Xbox and PC

Private Division and Roll7 have today announced that their intense skate-shooting action title Rollerdrome is now available for Xbox Series X|S and PC. A release trailer to celebrate the launch has been revealed, which you can watch at the bottom.

“Looking back to the conception of the game, we wanted Rollerdrome to be fast, fluid, and exciting – we were shown an early gameplay prototype by the Creative Director Paul Rabbitte, and seeing the potential, we quickly assembled an incredibly talented team to turn what was a promising concept into a visceral and stylish game,” said Tom Hegarty, Founder and Studio Head at Roll7. “I’m now super excited that we are able to share it, once more, with a whole new group of Xbox and PC players.”

Rollerdrome presents a unique, retro-futuristic universe beautifully drawn in a comic-book inspired art style. The game pays homage to extreme action sports games through a ‘70s lens of a classic third-person shooter. Not only does this graphic novel style capture the look and feel of this world, but it also reinforces the visceral combat in a clear and discernable manner. The bold color palette and character outlines draw your eyes to focus on the next incoming threat, direction to turn, or the necessary goal – even when a massive rocket explosion or spray of bullets races towards you.

Rollerdrome released last August for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and in our review we said, “Rollerdrome is a stylish and highly polished shooter that blends seamless gameplay with its fluid movement and shooting. Everything about it oozes style, from the unique art style to the enemy and level designs. The challenges drive you onwards, and even pulling off new skills as you play through give plenty of reasons to keep replaying. It’s pretty hardcore, and even after the finals, you can jump into a new mode called ‘Out for Blood’ that ramps up the difficulty for an added challenge.”

Rollerdrome is now available for Xbox X|S and PC.