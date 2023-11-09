Space Trash Scavenger out now in Early Access

Paradox Interactive and SquarePlay Games have today launched their space survival sandbox game Space Trash Scavenger in Early Access. Available for £16.99, players will be able to build, craft, and farm in a procedurally generated zero-gravity world. It looks like a lot of fun, especially for fans of Astroneer and Satisfactory.

In Space Trash Scavenger, players are employed by the megacorporation ScavCorp to retrieve a wide range of resources from space debris, abandoned outposts, and spaceship wrecks, refining them at their space rig. Within this base, they can upgrade their equipment, produce their own food and fuel, while also preparing to defend against roaming alien threats that may come knocking at their door. Space Trash Scavenger is set in a vast procedurally generated spatial open world, inviting players to explore deeper and deeper into the cosmos.

“We’re super hyped to launch Space Trash Scavenger today” said developer Alastair McQueen, of SquarePlay Games. “With local micro-gravity, toybox-sized procedural asteroid fields, and a dynamic economy, we tried to bring something new to the survival genre. We’ll be listening to players on where to take the game during Early Access.”

“Space Trash Scavenger is a unique game with an exceptional tone, just waiting to be played and supported by its community. This Early Access phase offers the perfect opportunity to build upon the strong foundations established by the talented team at SquarePlay Games,” declared Ross Kaminskyi, executive producer at Paradox Arc.

Up until November 16, players will be able to get a 20% discount on Steam, offering Space Trash Scavenger for the introductory price of £13.59. To celebrate the release, an announcement trailer has been released, showing players exactly what to expect from Paradox and SquarePlay’s latest. You can watch it below: