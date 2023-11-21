The Texas Chain Saw Massacre DLC adds new family member and map

Developer Gun Interactive has announced the latest DLC for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is coming on November 28th, and will add two new characters, each with their own unique ability and perks.

Nancy is the new member to the Slaughter family in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and the developer says that “much isn’t known about her, her past three husbands have all died mysterious deaths or vanished completely”. Gun Interactive adds that “Through incredibly awful circumstances, Nancy is also a makeshift mother to Johnny Slaughter, showcasing how monsters have their own makers. Players will also be able to learn more about Nancy as they play through the newest map, Nancy’s House”.

You can check out a video of the new map, below:

The new victim to the roster is Danny. Gun Interactive says: “He may seem rough around the edges but he is an incredibly intelligent and caring person”, adding that “Danny and Maria have a deep connection and he embarks on his own journey to find her. Heading off to Newt, Texas, players will be able to experience a character that could be crucial to his and his friends’ survival”.

We reviewed the game when it launched on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, with Lyle saying: “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre really does have a lot of promise. When you’re playing with a friend and are able to coordinate your movements to trap a Victim between you both nothing feels better, and hiding in the bushes as Leatherface runs back and forth looking for you never stops being tense and satisfying. A lot of the issues I had with the game could be easily remedied (like the slow gaining of levels and the speed of some of the more sluggish characters) and I really hope that Sumo Digital is able to update the game going forward in a way that addresses them”.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is out now for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. It’s in Game Pass for PC and Xbox.