The Texas Chain Saw Massacre gets behind the scenes video and new music track

Gun Interactive has released the first of many The Texas Chain Saw Massacre behind the scenes videos that showcases the motion capture animation process. The idea behind the process is that Gun wanted to “replicate and build upon the infamous performances from the 1974 film”.

The publisher explained that it was shot “on-location at The House of Moves in Los Angeles and shared just this week, the video diary gives horror fans a fascinating window into the method of mo-cap, illustrating some of the key choreography and physical performance that goes into animating character movements. Featuring insight and commentary from the Gun Team and their roster of talent—including industry veteran and horror icon Kane Hodder—this video is the first instalment in a series of behind-the-scenes features focused on the craft and experience of making the Texas Chain Saw Massacre”.

As you can see in the behind the scenes video, it stats off with Kane Hodder (Leatherface) from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, doing “horrible things to people as usual”. Elsewhere last week a track from the companion album called Remains was released. Written and performed by Wes Keltner and Jim Bonney, the song is called “Tragic” and is said to be “inspired by the themes evoked by Kim Henkel’s original screenplay for the 1974 film”.

Head of Brand Strategy Matt Szep said “track over track, Remains tells a story, creatively, of a move forced by modernization, into a place much darker and desperate”.

Keltner, CEO, Audio and Art Director at Gun Interactive said “This album is a direct reflection of what Kim Henkel wrote, influenced by the events that led up to that moment and why the Slaughter family did the things they did and it’s about that town that they grew up in and around. For generations, what that town did was process meat, from cattle to pigs, entire slaughterhouses really, and just like Henkel’s commentary on modernity overall, from automation to gas price and supply issues, he applied that to this small town. The modernization of the slaughterhouse caused the shortage of work, causing the town to dry up, their chief moneymaker in that town gone. And so some of them moved away and some of them remained. So it was latching on to that story as that’s actually the kickoff, the spark that led to this was that town falling”.

Jim Bonney, Composer of the track explained: “Wes called and asked if I would be interested in writing music about what happened before the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre movie. The story of a town before their only source of income dried up. The story of a family, before they were left behind by friends or co-workers, with no job prospects, alone on their family homestead to fend for themselves the best they knew how. My mom is from a tiny town in the rust belt of central Ohio, that suffered a similar fate, and while my relatives fared a whole lot better than the Family in this story, how could I turn down an opportunity like that?”.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre doesn’t have a release date as of yet, but is being developed by Sumo Digital, which gives us high hopes, as that’s a developer with plenty of pedigree, having released titles such as Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, Snake Pass, Hood: Outlaws & Legends, and even the recent PC version of Sackboy: A Big Adventure.