Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes “all you need to know in 6 minutes” video released

505 Games has released a new video called All you need to know about Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes in 6 minutes which aims to catch potential players up on what is going on ahead of the Kickstarted game ahead of its April 2024 release.

The new video shows off five “unique traits” of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, and provides some news on “the Hundred Heroes, the world of Allraan, main characters, prestigious voice actors, intense turn-based combat, headquarter expansion, mini-games, and side activities”. So all in all, it’s a pretty essential catch-up for those looking forward to the title.

Check out the video, below:

The No. 1 funded Kickstarter game of 2020, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is a JRPG from legendary game developers Yoshitaka Murayama’s (Suikoden I & II) and Junko Kawano (Suikoden I & IV) which takes the turn-based strategy game experience to the next level. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes features a finely crafted six-character battle system, meticulously created 2D sprites and 3D backgrounds, a riveting story with over 100 playable characters and engaging gameplay designed to bring players a modern take on classic JRPGs.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising was the last game in the series released, and that hit in 2022. The series is said by many to be a spiritual successor to the Suikoden series. Lyle said of Rising: “Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a beautiful game with fantastic combat, but the pacing of the game lets it down. It’s a joy to link attack your way through tough foes, but returning to the same forest and quarry four times in a row to gather ore gets old fast. With a few hours trimmed Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising would be something special, but as it stands you’ll need to really enjoy the gameplay loop to be able to put up with the repetition”.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes however, is more of an RPG, so we’ll see how that one comes out. It looks good in the video! It’s out on April 23rd, 2024.