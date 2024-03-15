Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes new trailer released

Rabbit & Bear’s highly anticipated JRPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes has a brand new trailer, ahead of its April 23rd release date.

The publisher, 505 Games, says the new trailer features “a wealth of new action, characters, and dazzling battles” and offers “a celebration of everything fans can look forward to upon release” for the game, which was the most funded Kickstarter game of 2020.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Featuring a finely crafted six-character battle system, meticulously created 2D sprites and 3D backgrounds, over 100 playable characters and engaging gameplay designed to bring players a modern take on classic JRPGs, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes has been brought to life by the legendary Yoshitaka Murayama’s (Suikoden I & II) and Junko Kawano (Suikoden I & IV).

The team also recently released a new video, showing off “all you need to know in six minutes”, which is visible here, and gives plenty of information for fans who are desperate to play the new game as well.

Hopes are high for this game, as previous game, Rising, had all the looks but wasn’t quite as good as it could have been, when it was released back in May 2022. In Lyle’s review he said: “Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a beautiful game with fantastic combat, but the pacing of the game lets it down. It’s a joy to link attack your way through tough foes, but returning to the same forest and quarry four times in a row to gather ore gets old fast. With a few hours trimmed Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising would be something special, but as it stands you’ll need to really enjoy the gameplay loop to be able to put up with the repetition”.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is coming to PC (via Steam), PS4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on April 23rd.