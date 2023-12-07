Kingdom Come: Deliverance is coming to Nintendo Switch early next year

Warhorse Studios and Saber Interactive have together announced that Kingdom Come: Deliverance is coming to Nintendo Switch in early 2024.

This version of Kingdom Come: Deliverance will be called The Royal Edition, and will be available both physically and via the digital eShop will include the full game and all of the DLC (Treasures of the Past, From the Ashes, The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon, Band of Bastards, and A Woman’s Lot).

Curiously, there’s no trailer for the game we’ve seen yet, so here’s the original launch trailer from the game.

Bohemia, a region steeped in culture and strife, awaits your presence. With the death of Emperor Charles IV, chaos reigns, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance thrusts you into a world torn apart by war, corruption, and discord. Wenceslas, the naive inheritor of the crown, faces a ruthless invasion by Sigismund the Red Fox. Kidnapped and without a ruler, Bohemia is left defenceless. Caught in the maelstrom, you join Lord Radzig Kobyla’s resistance to fight for the future of Bohemia.

Here’s the list of features for the game, from the press release about the Switch version:

Massive Realistic Open World: Explore medieval Bohemia and immerse yourself in its majestic castles, vast fields and lush forests.

Non-Linear Story: Solve quests in multiple ways, facing the consequences of your decisions.

Challenging Combat: Engage in thrilling and merciless battles using distance, stealth, or melee. Choose your weapons and execute dozens of unique combos.

Character Development: Improve skills, earn perks, and forge/upgrade your equipment.

Dynamic World: Your actions influence reactions, from fighting and stealing to seducing, threatening, persuading, or bribing. The choice is yours.

Historical Accuracy: Meet real historical characters and experience the genuine look and feel of medieval Bohemia.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is coming to Nintendo Switch in early 2024.