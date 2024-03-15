Kingdom Come: Deliverance out now on Nintendo Switch

Warhorse Studios has collaborated with Sabre Interactive to bring Kingdom Come: Deliverance to Nintendo Switch, available right now on the eShop and in stores. It includes the original release along with all of the DLCs released to date, including Treasures of the Past, From the Ashes, The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon, Band of Bastards and A Woman’s Lot.

Bohemia, a region steeped in culture and strife, awaits your presence. With the death of Emperor Charles IV, chaos reigns, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance thrusts you into a world torn apart by war, corruption, and discord. Wenceslas, the naive inheritor of the crown, faces a ruthless invasion by Sigismund the Red Fox. Kidnapped and without a ruler, Bohemia is left defenseless. Caught in the maelstrom, you join Lord Radzig Kobyla’s resistance to fight for the future of Bohemia.



Some of the key features for Kingdom Come: Deliverance on Switch are as follows:

Massive Realistic Open World: Explore medieval Bohemia and immerse yourself in its majestic castles, vast fields and lush forests.

Non-Linear Story: Solve quests in multiple ways, facing the consequences of your decisions.

Challenging Combat: Engage in thrilling and merciless battles using distance, stealth, or melee. Choose your weapons and execute dozens of unique combos.

Character Development: Improve skills, earn perks, and forge/upgrade your equipment.

Dynamic World: Your actions influence reactions, from fighting and stealing to seducing, threatening, persuading, or bribing. The choice is yours.

Historical Accuracy: Meet real historical characters and experience the genuine look and feel of medieval Bohemia. Experience the Middle Ages: anytime and anywhere.

We reviewed the original release and said “Kingdom Come Deliverance is a decent game. Most of it works most of the time. The combat won’t click with everyone; the slow-burn pace and overall drabness will put off some gamers, but ultimately Warhorse are victims of their own ambition, throwing too many ideas into the pot and failing to thoroughly cook any of them.”