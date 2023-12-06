Lightyear Frontier gets release month announcement

FRAME BREAK and Amplifier Game Invest have today revealed that their open world farming adventure game Lightyear Frontier is coming March 2024. Revealed through a trailer at Wholesome Snack 2023, alongside information regarding the initial roadmap for it, the trailer showed what players can expect to dive into in March next year through Early Access on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Lightyear Frontier offers players a peaceful opportunity to explore a strange and beautiful new planet, setting down a homestead and building a successful farm as they live in harmony with the environment. Playing solo or with up to three other players, roaming around in fully customisable mechs, the world will live and respond to players’ actions as they gather, grow and trade resources while exploring a land full of landmarks and mysteries. Exofarmers will uncover ancient secrets and develop a successful farm as they build the homestead of their dreams in their small corner of the galaxy.

As for the content roadmap coming to Lightyear Frontier, players can expect some quality of life updates, as well as expanding the game’s world and continuing to reveal the mystery of the Frontier. Post-launch content is also planned to “introduce more meaningful interactions with the in-game neighbours and animals of the Frontier, as well as adding more flora and fauna to the world.”

I know this is a game we here at God is a Geek are very excited about, and you can here us talk more about it in our ‘Most Anticipated’ category during our ritual end of the year GOTY podcast which will be dropping at the end of the month. For now, you can watch the beautiful new trailer for Lightyear Frontier below: