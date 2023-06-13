Developer Frame Break has announced the launch window for Lightyear Frontier via the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, and also revealed a new trailer featuring multiplayer gameplay.

So let’s not keep it a secret any more, as Lightyear Frontier will hit early access in early 2024 on Xbox Series S|X, and on PC. That might be a bit later than most people would have hoped, or expected, especially those of us who love titles like Astroneer, but better that the game is good, right?

Lightyear Frontier offers budding exofarmers a peaceful opportunity to explore a strange and beautiful new planet, setting down a homestead and building a successful farm as they live in harmony with the environment. The world will live and respond to players’ actions as up to four can cohabit on the same planet, roaming around in fully customisable mechs, building and exploring together. Exofarmers must learn to coexist with the planet, uncover ancient secrets and develop a successful farm as they build the homestead of their dreams in their small corner of the galaxy.

Play alone or with friends – As they say, many hands make light work! Exofarmers can play solo or with up to 3 friends online, discovering the interplanetary neighbourhood and befriending their off-planet neighbours. Lightyear Frontier will also support cross-play between console and PC, bringing more opportunities to work with other players

Build and farm in this new world – Set down a homestead and build it up with a number of unique structures. Exofarmers can team up with friends to help nurture a prosperous farm, protecting crops from various hazards for an abundant harvest.

Explore a vast new planet – The Frontier is full of landmarks and mysteries, complete with various biomes to discover and ruins to explore, solo or with a full expedition party

L ive in harmony with the Frontier – Gather and grow resources, for crafting and sharing with other players or trading with the Merchant, while carefully managing the natural ecosystem to create a sustainable lifestyle

Make your Mech your own – Exofarmers can customise and upgrade their mech with an assortment of unique upgrades and components, both functional and cosmetic, allowing everyone to express their unique style across the galaxy

Lightyear Frontier has been a while coming now, as we actually had a hands-off preview of the game ahead of last year’s Xbox Showcase, where Lyle said that it “has all the makings of a fantastic co-op game, with elements of crafting, survival and farming all while riding around in a massive metal robot. I can’t wait to explore the alien world and find out more about the mysterious narrative next year, and who knows – we may even end up talking about it in the Best Multiplayer category of the GOTY podcasts in 2023″.

Lightyear Frontier is hitting PC and Xbox early access/preview program in early 2024.