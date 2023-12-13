Nova Hearts announced, coming to PC in Summer 2024

Developer Lightbulb Crew has announced a new turn-based combat dating game, Nova Hearts, and it’s coming to PC in Summer 2024 with the first chapter, called Nova Hearts: The Spark actually coming for free on January 17th, 2024.

Lightbulb Crew previously developer another tactics game called Othercide, and this one is adding in the dating and adventure game side of things. We’ll give you all the information about the game from the press release, but first up, let’s take a look at the game itself, via the announcement teaser trailer.

In Nova Hearts, follow Luce and her crew as they search for answers to the mysterious cosmic force that has turned them, and other hometown hotties, into powerful superheroes and villains. Suit up as your new magical alter-egos and take the fight to the invading beasts from an alternate dimension, hunt the origins of the cosmic mystery, and explore a variety of different romantic connections with the cast of hot singles in your area. Text, talk, date, and pursue all kinds of connections with civilians, friends, and villains alike. Will you become frenemies, rivalovers, friends with benefits, or will you find true love amongst the chaos? When you’re not getting down and flirty, use your strategic know-how, stylish combos, and the tactical timeline feature in turn-based battles against sexy supervillains and their ghastly goons.

Here’s the list of features the developer has announced, too:

Curse the cosmos: Team up and search for answers to the interdimensional invasion of your hometown.

Fancy your friends: Text, chat, and date your friends… and your nemeses! Your relationship choices affect the narrative, so choose wisely.

Saucy supers: Suit up as your spicy superhero alter-egos and take the fight to your enemies, engaging them in thrilling turn-based tactical team battles.

Deep connection: Your phone is a lifeline to your community and your powers. Keep up with gossip, develop your skills, and keep tabs on your relationships.

Nova Hearts is coming to PC via Steam in Summer 2024, but the first chapter will be free on January 17th. The rest of the game will drop when the Summer 2024 release date hits. Check out our review of Otherside, the developer’s previous game, here.