Fans of horrific demons and tactical gameplay have something to look forward to next month, as Othercide releases July 28th on PC and console. Focus Home Interactive and Lightbulb Crew dropped this jaw dropping release date trailer today, which is a must watch.

“Descend into Humanity’s last hope. The Daughters, echoes of the greatest warrior to ever live, are all who stand before Suffering and death. Lead your army to battle with all the skill you can muster. Your prowess in combat will decide their fate, shape their abilities and personality. Make the toughest decision and sacrifice one to heal another – survivors will get stronger, ready to fight the next battle.”

Combat is an intricate dance of spectacular actions and counters: plan ahead of time and set up impressive chains of abilities to outsmart the enemy using the Dynamic Timeline System. Fight in epic boss battles against the sources of Suffering – dread creatures pulled from the worst of Humanity’s crimes against itself.”

There have been a lot of great strategy games in recent months (Desperados III and Gears Tactics have surpassed all expectations) but none are quite as breathtakingly gorgeous as Othercide looks. Horror and tactical RPG gameplay don’t often mix, abd I can’t wait to try the game for myself this July.