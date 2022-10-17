A Plague Tale Requiem | Complete Guide

As the follow-up to 2019’s game of the year, A Plague Tale: Innocence, our A Plague Tale Requiem is a sequel that’s bigger, longer, and maybe even better than before, and with our A Plague Tale Requiem Guide, you won’t be missing any collectibles, upgrades, souvenirs, or even the secret chests that are fiendishly hidden throughout the lengthy game.

In fact, if you’re wondering how much time you need to set aside to complete it, our A Plague Tale Requiem Guide will even answer that question for you. Pro-tip, make a beeline for the souvenirs guide, because there are some incredible story moments hidden out of plain sight that enrich the story and give yet more character depth to an already emotional game.

If you didn’t play the original game, but are caught up on the wave of excitement around the new one, don’t fret, because we’ve got some tips for you if you’re struggling to get to grips with the combat, or how to mix and match your alchemical powers to best take advantage of them.

Check out the list below, which shows all the guides and articles we have for A Plague Tale Requiem. One way or another, this is going to help you get the platinum trophy, or the maximum achievements, whichever version you’re playing.

Every A Plague Tale Requiem Guide