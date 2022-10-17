Throughout your adventure in A Plague Tale Requiem, you can purchase various upgrades to help in your adventure but it can be difficult to know which upgrades to get first. But don’t worry, we’ve been playing A Plague Tale Requiem extensively, and have come up with a list of the best Upgrades you should be getting as early as you can.

How do I upgrade my gear?

Upgrades require three things: Tools, Pieces, and a Workbench. Pieces are the most common of these and can be found scattered across the environments Amicia find herself in, and you should make sure you pick up as many as you can. Tools are found in special large chest, and each upgrade requires, 1-3 Tools depending on the upgrade, so keep a look out for those. Workbenches are less frequent, normally only limited to a couple in each Chapter, and offer Amicia the space to perform an upgrade. Keep you eye out for these Workbenches throughout the level, and take advantage to upgrade your gear when you see one.

You should also keep your eyes peeled for Special Chests – which are locked Workbenches unlocked with a Knife. These not only are another Workbench to use, but also provide you with Tools and Pieces there and then to help with your upgrading.

A Plague Tale Requiem | Upgrades to get first

Here’s the upgrades we recommend you prioritise to make your journey that much easier.

Softened Cords (Sling Upgrade 1)

This is easily the first upgrade you should get. It’s the first upgrade for Amicia’s sling and makes her quieter when using it. This means guards will need to be closer to hear you use it, allowing you to strike at helmet-less guards with ease, and retain your stealthy approach.

Hidden Pockets (Alchemy Upgrade 1)

The first upgrade for Amicia’s Alchemy, allows you to carry significantly more alchemical ammo. This means you can craft more of each one until you’re full. This maximises your options throughout the game and gives you more things to play with in a pinch.

Bottomless Bag (Gear Upgrade 2)

Similar to Hidden Pockets, this allows Amicia to carry more of each type of alchemical resource. With the two combined, you’ll never be short on anything during your adventure, as long as you’re keeping your eyes peeled for chests.

Reinforced Bolts (Crossbow Upgrade 3)

After you get the Crossbow in Chapter 5, you should make your way toward unlocking the third and final upgrade for it. The Crossbow is a guaranteed quick kill against unshielded and armourless enemies. And having the ability to retrieve your crossbow bolt from the dead soldiers, essentially gives you an unlimited-use, dangerous weapon, and makes combat sections much, much easier.

Belt Cases (Gear Upgrade 3)

You should work towards the above upgrades first, but this is still a handy addition. Being able to carry extra Pyrite gets you out of a pinch with rats in case you make a mistake, and don’t want to restart. Also, having extra Knives is great, especially as you always want to have one on hand for the next Secret Chest, so being able to hold more gives you an option against an enemy giving you trouble without running out completely.

Those are the best upgrades to get first in A Plague Tale Requiem.