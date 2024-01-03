PlayStation Plus January games confirmed, available now

Sony has confirmed the PlayStation Plus January 2024 games, and it’s a really impressive three titles to start off the year.

Announced on December 27th, the biggest game on the list is A Plague Tale: Requiem, which is the PlayStation 5 title. We’ve dropped our review links, quotes, and a video review where possible so you can check out if it’s worth a download for you. It’s worth noting this does mean that December 2023’s games will cycle out, so if you didn’t download PowerWash Simulator, Sable, and LEGO 2K Drive, you sadly can’t do that any more.

Mick Fraser said in his 9/10 review: There are moments here where A Plague Tale: Requiem struggles to hide the fact that it is, at the end of the day, a video game. It’s in animations that trigger despite being out of place just because that’s how characters are programmed; or respawning ammo so the game doesn’t paint itself into a corner; or maybe in sweeping over plot holes with unlikely conveniences. These things happen – rarely – and they need to be mentioned, of course, but they’re almost completely overshadowed by the standard of storytelling here. The writing, sound design, voice acting, and world-building are exceptional, and combine to create a sequel that’s as powerful as it is compelling. If Innocence put Asobo on the map, Requiem well and truly cements their place upon it”.

Chris Hyde gave this one 9.5/10 and said: “Nobody Saves the World is a triumph. It takes a simple, familiar genre, and packs it full of so much variety, versatility, and wholesome fun. It grabs you right from the start and doesn’t stop until the credits roll, and then you’ll want to jump right into new game plus. It’s a meaty, challenging, funny adventure that begs to be explored, experimented with, and rewards you for doing so. This is DrinkBox Studios at its absolute best, and a game not to be missed”.

Mick scored this 8.5/10 and says: “Evil West is one of the most surprising and enjoyable action games of the year, and Flying Wild Hog have an absolute banger on their hands. It may not be particularly nuanced and it’s about as subtle and understated as a firework display in an outhouse, but Evil West is the most fun I’ve had with a boomstick since Doom Eternal”.

That isn’t quite all, however, as Sony said via the official blog that there will be a Warframe Syrinx Collection exclusive to PlayStation Plus January members adding weapons, armour, and items for the game.