Throughout your playtime of A Plague Tale Requiem, you come across specific story beats that will serve as a memory – or Souvenir – to the main characters. They usually involve interacting with something specific, and are often off the beaten track, waiting for you to find them. And find them you should because they often add to the story, and some of the moments are quite poignant or emotional.

But finding them all on your own can be tricky, especially if you want to nab the Immortal Memories trophy/achievement in the game. But don’t worry, because here at God is a Geek, we’ve found every Souvenir in A Plague Tale Requiem, to help you in your hunt.

Read on below to find them all.

A Plague Tale Requiem | Souvenir Guide

Chapter 2

Best Player

The first Souvenir in A Plague Tale Requiem is found in Chapter 2. Not long into the Chapter, Amicia and Hugo will explore the town. Before long you’ll come to a marketplace where you can explore and interact with various people. Down a side street off the market, you should find a vendor who is offering a free game of skill, whereby you throw pots at boxes and try and knock as many down as you can.

You aim as normal at the boxes, and the rest should be straightforward. It’s an easy mini-game, and knock over a few boxes and you should trigger the conversation between Amicia and Hugo, where Hugo declares Amicia the Best Player

Be at Peace

As you make yourself around the Arena, you’ll come across another Souvenir. This one is found shortly after Lucas compliments you on how you handled yourself and the game tells you about Skills and how to influence them for the first time.

From here proceed further into the house. You will have to go up a few steps, and can then choose some steps to the left or two the right. Choose the right, to fully explore the upper level of the house. Here you will find a woman, who is barely alive, go and interact with her for a short scene, and the Be at Peace Souvenir.

Chapter 3

A Grave

Once you make it out of the city walls, you can get this next Souvenir during your search for the Herbalist. Make your way from the castle portcullis and move forward. As you approach some houses, you’ll want to make your way to the house on the far right. You will notice a gate with a red ribbon on it, that you can’t open. You need to move around to the right-hand side, to get an angle to break the lock with a stone from your slingshot.

Then, once that’s done, it is a case of entering the small garden and interacting with the grave that you see in front of you for the A Grave Souvenir

Our Home

The next Souvenir in Chapter 3 is in the barn with the Ballista hanging in it. It is the one you enter after navigating the fort rooftops. You’ll be tasked in this barn with locating your slingshot to progress the story, and you’ll need to find it to get this next Souvenir. Find your slingshot at the far end of the barn from where you entered. Once you have it, you’re going to want to look for a walkway that is tied up and needs shooting down with your sling. It’s to the right wall from where you entered, position yourself just left of the ladder and you should see it through the gap.

Then once that is shot down, a new path is opened up, so climb the ladder to get up to higher ground and cross the new walkway. Interact with the map of Guyenne to get the Our Home Souvenir

Chapter 4

Silk Treasure

The first Souvenir of the chapter is found once you enter the main dock area in the chapter with Lucas. You’ll pass by some guards, then squeeze by some crates and go up a ladder. Progress to the end of this raised area, and you’ll see a hatch by a torch that will mean you’ll drop down and continue the story, don’t drop down it yet. Instead, turn around and look for a hole in the wall in the corner that you can crawl through to a secret area.

Here you’ll find a moveable cart, which if you move to the opposite wall, you can use it to climb up and interact with a collection of silks for the Silk Treasure Souvenir.

A Grain of Sand

The final Souvenir of Chapter 4 can be found when you’ve exited the Tar Factory. Follow the linear path ahead, and to the right before going down the stairs. Then you’ll want to cross the bridge with delightful blood on it. Before using the door with the torch outside, instead, look to the right. You should spot a glowing chain you can shoot with your sling.

Do so and a secret way forward will open, it will allow you to travel down a dock area. Get most of the way down and interact with the icon as it appears and Lucas and Amicia will talk, unlocking the A Grain of Sand Souvenir.

Chapter 5

The Stag’s Roar

Not long into the Chapter, Amicia and Lucas will need to climb some rocks, and enter a wooded area, as they look to follow the boat. As you follow the path you’ll notice it splits in two at a certain point. The main path is to the left, but take the right path for the Souvenir. You’ll find a chest with some items in it.

From the chest, head left past some broken barrels until you spot a tree with a red ribbon on it. Approach it and Lucas and Amicia will discuss deer, and unlock The Stag’s Roar Souvenir.

Huuuugoooo!

This Souvenir can be found during the rat section early on in the level. When you are finally reunited with Lucas after separately crossing across various rat-infested gap, you’re going to want to pause and look up at the cliff. You should see a chain you can hit with your sling, which will knock down a ladder.

Climb the ladder, and then go up a ledge. On your left will be a further ladder to scale. Lucas will remark on how high up you are, and that Joseph, Beatrice, and Hugo are still waiting for you. Interact with him on the ledge overlooking the river for the Huuuugoooo! Souvenir.

Chapter 6

Imagine You’re Flying

For this Souvenir, you’ll want to explore the pilgrims’ village toward the beginning of the chapter. Once told to find Perreux, you can explore freely, and this is when you will find the Souvenir. Progress through the camp, until you see a load of tents down the left-hand side. There will be a gap between two of them (look for the man standing next to a tree) showing a hidden path.

Follow this path to the end and Hugo and Amicia will come to a swing tied to a tree. Approach it and you will unlock the Imagine You’re Flying Souvenir.

Which Colour Do You Want?

The final Souvenir of Chapter 6 is found in the same building where Hugo learns the Imperium skill, allowing him to take over a group of rats. Once you have taken care of the soldiers, you’re going to want to make your way over to the other side of the room. The double doors at the end are the exit, but you’ll want the door just to the right of them first. There will be rats in the way, so use an Ignifier pot, or plough through with Pyrite if you prefer.

Once inside, head up the ladder, follow the walkway and crouch through the gap into the next room. Drop down and Hugo will talk about replacing your bandage. When he’s finished, go and interact next to him to unlock the Which Colour Do You Want? Souvenir.

A Plague Tale Requiem Souvenir Guide continued

Chapter 7

The Survivor

Once you escape the rat nest with Arnaud, you’ll end up on another small beach with a shipwrecked ship to your left. You’ll know it’s the right one, as it has a workbench inside. You’ll need to go past it and then double-back on yourself up and climb up onto a ledge.

From there you can move towards the ship from a higher-up position and interact with it properly to unlock The Survivor Souvenir.

The First Men

After meeting Sophia, you’ll find yourself in a large beach area with caves coming off it, with lots of soldiers. Work your way through until the end, which is signified by a large beam blocking a small passageway. Amicia will move it out of the way, remarking that this place is worse than Guyenne.

Once you’re through the passage, turn around to your left to see a ledge to climb up. Crouch and enter the cave in front of you. Grab the torch from the wall and descend further into the darkness. You’ll eventually come to the back wall with cave paintings on it. Interact with it for The First Men Souvenir.

Chapter 8

Silent Lucinda

You’ll eventually land on La Cuna and can begin exploring. The area you’ll need to explore a bit more thoroughly is the main marketplace you encounter. From the main entrance, head to the far right corner, to find yourself in a small farm area with goats.

Hugo will run off to see the goats. After a brief chat with the farmer, you should see an interact icon appear next to Hugo. This will then unlock the Silent Lucinda Souvenir.

Flower Crown

From the goats, head over to the opposite side of the marketplace to find a grassy area, and a woman standing in front of some people talking. Speak to her and she’ll mention the plateau. This conversation will move the guards blocking your way further inland (near where you found the goats). Return there and head up the new path.

You should notice some steps leading down to your left and you’ll find a man on a stall, not too dissimilar to the one you played for the Best Player Souvenir. Except this time you need to aim the pots through the flower crowns to win. Use the trajectories on the screen to help you know which angle will mean they go through correctly. Do this right and you will unlock the Flower Crown Souvenir.

Chapter 9

A Thousand More Years

Once you exit the Palace, there is a wide open area for you to explore. For the first Souvenir, you’re going to want to head down the slopes from the Palace, and when you get to the bottom, head right, and follow the path as far as it will go. You should see a river on your left, and more importantly a large tree at the end of the path in front of you.

Head towards the tree and interact with it, and you’ll unlock the A Thousand More Years Souvenir.

Nice Screeching

For this Souvenir in A Plague Tale Requiem, you need to head in the opposite direction. Head back to the bottom of the Palace slopes, and this time, head left and hug the cliffside. After a while, you should see a tower that you need to climb for the next Souvenir.

However the door inside is locked, so you’ll need to unlock it. To do that come back outside the tower, and head around to the left, where you’ll find a small window. Aim your sling through the window at the locked door to unlock it

Go back inside, and through the door. Climb the ladders inside, there are three in total to climb to reach the top. Then by the edge of the tower will be an interact point to unlock the Nice Screeching Souvenir.

Tramontane

You’ll know when you’re near the next Souvenir because on your way to the Sanctuary, you’ll meet a goat herder and a load of goats. He’ll mention a lost goat Tramontane, which is your next Souvenir.

Travel up the goat path, and you’ll see a small walled structure, and you’ll hear the goat bleating, and Hugo will say it’s the missing goat. Unfortunately, the door is locked, so you’ll need to find another way in. To the right of the door is some wheat, which you can burn with an Ignifer.

The wheat burns away to reveal a small hole, which you can command Hugo to crawl through, and then he’ll unlock the door. Inside, interact with the goat for the Tramontane Souvenir.

Chapter 10

A Rag Doll

The only Souvenir in Chapter 10 can be found after Hugo reveals his rat powers in front of Sophia for the first time. Go and reunite with Hugo, and Sophia will be standing next to a doorway in a wall. You’ll want to go through that doorway and look to your left. You’ll see a post with a rope that you can shoot from your crossbow. Use it to aim at a barricade across at the far end, and pull it down.

This reveals a new place for Amicia and Hugo to climb up. Do so, and walk around the corner to find the slightly disturbing A Rag Doll Souvenir.

Chapter 11

Chateau d’Ombrage

In the large puzzle room, where you have to push brazier carts along tracks, you can find the next Souvenir. Firstly, you’ll need to pull the brazier on the far right towards you, and then push it back to where it came from, then move it anti-clockwise along the rail, and then when you can, push it as far outwards as you can.

Once there you will want Sophia to Refract the light from the brazier which will allow you to explore a short distance. Move further outwards, to the left of a chest, and you will see an area you can drop down into.

Drop down, and then interact with the documents to the right to unlock the Chateau d’Ombrage Souvenir.

His Toys…

When you find yourself in the room with the large bars across the door that you need to unlock, you can grab the next Souvenir. From where you enter, look to the right wall, for a door, with a familiar red ribbon next to it. It will be locked, but there is a small hole next to it that Hugo can crawl through.

Command him to crawl through, and open the door. Proceed into the room and examine the table for the His Toys… Souvenir.

Chapter 13

A Mess

The final Souvenir of A Plague Tale Innocence is found in Chapter 13. It’s found not long into the chapter. Keep moving through the tunnels until you end up in a wider area, where Lucas announces he can see a way out.

To progress, you’ll need to open a locked door. And, as previously you’ll need to use your sling to break the chain of the lock. Move round to the right of the door to see an opening in some metal bars that you can shoot your sling at it, to open the door.

Once through the door, move through until you get to the cart and pull it towards you as far as you can. Then go back out through the door, and there is now a new way to proceed to your right. Enter the new hallway and jump over some wood into a new room. To your right, there will be another cart you can pull to reveal a secret room.

Go in here and interact with the table to your left for the final A Mess Souvenir in A Plague Tale Requiem.