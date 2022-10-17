A Plague Tale Requiem, the long-awaited sequel to A Plague Tale Innocence, is an atmospheric adventure, but how long does it actually take to beat? Well here, at God is a Geek, we’ve played through the whole adventure, so can give you the lowdown on everything you need to know about A Plague Tale Requiem.

What is the Story?

A Plague Tale Requiem picks up after the events of A Plague Tale Innocence and sees Amicia, Hugo, Beatrice, and Lucas travelling to a new town, looking for the Order’s help to cure Hugo of the Macula. Obviously, it doesn’t take long for things to go wrong and Amicia and Hugo’s adventure takes them to different environments and locations in the search for help for Hugo.

How many Chapters are there?

In A Plague Tale Requiem, there are 17 chapters in total, which is the same number as in A Plague Tale Innocence. Each chapter will likely take place in a different location, making each one feel unique and different from the last. Throughout each chapter, you can expect a mix of exploration, stealth, and combat, depending on the situation.

A Plague Tale Requiem | How Long to Beat

Most Chapters take about just under an hour to complete, although some are a bit shorter. It also depends on how much exploring you do off the beaten track to discover collectibles and secrets. Either way, you can expect to beat A Plague Tale Requiem in anywhere from 14 to 18 hours.

If you wish to complete the game quicker, then check out our guides to help you find all the Souvenirs and Flower and Feather Collectibles in the game. We also have some great tips to help you get started and also which upgrades you want to get first to make your adventure with Amicia and Hugo that much easier.