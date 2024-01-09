Immortality coming to PS5 this month

Half Mermaid Productions has announced that Immortality is coming to PlayStation 5 this month, on January 23rd, at a cost of $19.99.

The developer says that “the PlayStation 5 edition of Immortality restores all three of Marissa Marcel’s lost movies and their hours of footage, with new haptic and controller speaker features to bring to life the game’s virtual moviola”, adding that “for true cinephiles, the game includes a Platinum Trophy”.

Check out the new trailer for the PS5 version:

Immortality is Sam Barlow’s first return to the horror genre since Silent Hill: Shattered Memories in 2009. In this game, players get to explore a treasure trove of newly discovered footage from the three lost movies of Marissa Marcel. By using a magical new mechanic – the ability to ‘match cut’ from a visual at any point in a piece of footage – players navigate via cinematic language to dig up the secrets beneath the surface.

“From the inception of this project, the goal has been sharing Marissa Marcel’s life and work with as large an audience as possible,” said Immortality Director, Sam Barlow, adding: “so I am thrilled to bring Immortality to PlayStation gamers and bring them face to face with a lost legend.”

In our review, Chris White said “Immortality is a story of a girl who became a tour de force of a woman. Throughout all the submissive moments where she stood at the mercy of lovers and filmmakers, she became stronger than anyone could have expected. The acting by everyone involved is sublime, and the way everything connects is masterful. Her Story was great, but this is on another level. I was captivated from the beginning, and left with my jaw on the floor by the end. There’re are secrets everywhere, and if you’re willing to spend time finding them, the rewards come in abundance”, and he scored it a huge 10/10.

Immortality is out now for Xbox and PC. The PS5 version launches on January 23rd.