Nakwon: Last Paradise getting plenty of improvements following playtest

After December’s first public playtest of Nakwon: Last Paradise, Mintrocket has revealed the main priorities for the game’s development. The team behind last year’s surprise hit Dave the Diver, you’ll find what these priorities are below, focusing on strengthening anti-cheat measures, an overhaul of combat, improving zombie AI, and new quests.
NAKWON is a 3rd person view Zombie Apocalypse Stealth Survival game. Experience a new form of ‘Post-Apocalypse Life’ that you’ve never seen before. Explore Extraction Survival and gather resources from the PvPvE city, where Zombies and Survivors coexist to survive in this new societal structure.
- Improving Game Service: Strengthening anti-cheat measures, minimizing server lag, UX redesign
- Adding Basic Features: Character appearance customization, in-game voice chat, matchmaking based on MMR
- Combat Overhaul: Separation of upper and lower body combat, improvement of impact/contact, separation of left/right-hand slots, natural movement
- Zombie Enhancement: Adding new Zombie types, enhancing the satisfaction of killing Zombies, increasing Zombie threat level
- Scouting Rule Improvements: Starting point selection, Exit rule improvements, removal of toxic gas leak that shrinks map
New Content:
- Main Quests + Side Quests
- New Game Mode: Adding PvE Co-op mode (up to 4-player parties, multiple parties can join)
- Exploration Content: Adding difficulty selection, map changes based on difficulty, applying random weather
- Farming Content: Adding equipment grades and options, adding equipment skills
- City Content: Adding costume shop, hair salon, plastic surgery, etc
- New Items: Installable consumables, shield equipment, etc
On top of all these topics of improvements above, Mintrocket will also be adjusting some of the minor components of Nakwon: Last Paradise, such as sound improvements, changes to the mail system, and more.