Nakwon: Last Paradise getting plenty of improvements following playtest

After December’s first public playtest of Nakwon: Last Paradise, Mintrocket has revealed the main priorities for the game’s development. The team behind last year’s surprise hit Dave the Diver, you’ll find what these priorities are below, focusing on strengthening anti-cheat measures, an overhaul of combat, improving zombie AI, and new quests.

NAKWON is a 3rd person view Zombie Apocalypse Stealth Survival game. Experience a new form of ‘Post-Apocalypse Life’ that you’ve never seen before. Explore Extraction Survival and gather resources from the PvPvE city, where Zombies and Survivors coexist to survive in this new societal structure.

Strengthening Infrastructure:

Improving Game Service: Strengthening anti-cheat measures, minimizing server lag, UX redesign

Adding Basic Features: Character appearance customization, in-game voice chat, matchmaking based on MMR

Reflecting Playtest Feedback:

Combat Overhaul: Separation of upper and lower body combat, improvement of impact/contact, separation of left/right-hand slots, natural movement

Zombie Enhancement: Adding new Zombie types, enhancing the satisfaction of killing Zombies, increasing Zombie threat level

Scouting Rule Improvements: Starting point selection, Exit rule improvements, removal of toxic gas leak that shrinks map

New Content:

Main Quests + Side Quests

New Game Mode: Adding PvE Co-op mode (up to 4-player parties, multiple parties can join)

Exploration Content: Adding difficulty selection, map changes based on difficulty, applying random weather

Farming Content: Adding equipment grades and options, adding equipment skills

City Content: Adding costume shop, hair salon, plastic surgery, etc

New Items: Installable consumables, shield equipment, etc