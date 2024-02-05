Wakerunners gets its first gameplay trailer, demo coming during Steam Next Fest

MintRocket is on fire at the moment, after the success of Dave the Diver, and the next title Wakerunners has just got its first gameplay trailer.

This is another way of the team celebrating the fact it’ll be taking part in Steam Next Fest, so you can play a demo of the upcoming top-down team battle game. The demo will be available from the 5th (today) until February 12th.

You can check out the first gameplay trailer, which “highlights swift battles in sci-fi arenas and the unique combat abilities of the game’s diverse cast of characters”, below.

Wakerunners is a 4v4 and 5v5 action game set in a dystopian sci-fi future, where a ravaged Earth is now the site of skirmishes between surviving factions. There are five different game modes and seven unique playable characters available in the Steam Next Fest demo, the former of which include: Team Deathmatch Mode, Raider Mode, Control Conquest Mode, Command Siege Mode, and Escort Mode. Wakerunners offers a variety of characters, each with unique abilities, personas, and battle styles. Players have the ability to swap characters mid-battle, which allows them to strategically use a variety of skills throughout a battle.

“In contrast to the MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) genre where growth factors and strategies take center stage, Wakerunners emphasizes close-quarters combat, focusing on player reflexes and control of acceleration and deceleration mechanics, as combatants glide across battle arenas at high speeds”, said ChaeHyun Lim, Game Director of Wakeunners.

Talking about the development team for the game, Lim added that: “The studio is comprised of several distinct development teams, each with the freedom to work on projects we are passionate about. The studio can’t be pigeonholed or restricted into one genre. However, we are united by a common goal to create immersive experiences that bring joy to players worldwide”.

Wakerunners is coming to PC.