Planet Zoo is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S|X in March

Frontier Developments has announced that creative management sim Planet Zoo is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S|X on March 26th.

Planet Zoo: Console Edition will cost a recommend retail price of £39.99 / $49.99 / €49.99, and will have three exclusive animals if you decide to pre-order the game ahead of the March 26th release in the form of the Pygmy Hippopotamus, Komodo Dragon, and Thomson’s Gazelle.

The console edition will include over four years worth of updates (including features, animals, and other content) that the PC version got via free patches, and will allow “players to nurture and learn about an array of species as they construct, customise, and manage the world’s wildest zoos using intuitive console controls”.

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

Budding zookeepers can test their skills across four engaging game modes: Career, Franchise, Challenge, and Sandbox. Deep management allows players to focus on the bigger picture, or control the smallest details to ensure animals, staff, and guests can thrive, in a world where animal welfare and conservation comes first. With piece-by-piece construction, unique themes, and hundreds of building components, creating stunning zoos from the comfort of a sofa has never been easier. Players can also join a connected community with console cross-platform sharing via Frontier Workshop, with habitats, scenery, and even whole zoos available to download and share. For players looking to expand their zoos with even more animals, scenery and gameplay scenarios, a Deluxe Edition is available to pre-order for an SRP of £49.99 / $59.99 / €59.99, including 16 additional animals and two additional scenarios, which transport players to both the heart of the tropical rainforests of Southeast Asia and rich, vibrant wetlands. The Ultimate Edition includes all Deluxe Content, plus a Season Pass granting access to 14 future console DLC packs for an SRP of £99.99 / $119.99 / €119.99.

You can pre-order via Xbox and PlayStation now. Planet Zoo is out now for PC, and the console edition is coming on March 26th.