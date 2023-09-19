Planet Zoo gets a new update, Oceania pack also released

Frontier Developments has announced that not only is there a new Planet Zoo Oceania pack out now, but the base game has been given an update, too.

The new expansion for Planet Zoo is out today for PC via Steam and will cost £7.99 / $9.99 / €9.99. The Oceania pack adds five new species from the relevant coasts, with the developer saying players can “watch as the inquisitive North Island Brown Kiwi forages around its habitat, hear the screeches of the boisterous Tasmanian Devil, marvel at the sociable Little Penguin in its colony, smile at the curious Quokka, and look up to see the Spectacled Flying Fox, soaring through its walkthrough exhibit”.

There’s also a new trailer for the Oceania pack, which you can see below:

Planet Zoo: Oceania Pack also brings over 200 scenery pieces Inspired by the beauty of the pacific region from New Zealand to Fiji, and beyond, with which players can transform their zoos into an idyllic island paradise. The scenery features natural building materials including dried leaves and woven fibres, while wooden carvings, customisable Tiki decorations, and colourful floral embellishments add vibrant flair. New foliage, such as the towering King Fern and slender nikau palm, will provide ample shade for animals and guests alike. In addition, zookeepers will rejoin some familiar faces in a thrilling new campaign scenario. Working alongside Bernie Goodwin and his daughter, Emma, they must work to build a new wildlife park from the ground up, supporting this family project against the stunning backdrop of a sun-soaked island close to New Zealand.

If you don’t fancy paying out for new content, well there’s also a free update for the base game. Frontier Developments says this update adds “a range of extras and enhancements, with glass Viewing Domes offering guests new ways to observe animals, a new Temperate biome available for Oceania, and Orangutan brachiation. Players who own Planet Zoo: Aquatic Pack will also receive new King Penguin colour morphs as part of the update”.

Planet Zoo is available now for PC. For more information on the update and addon pack, you can visit the official site.