Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters launch trailer released

Frontier Developments has released the launch trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, coming to consoles today.

This comes hot on the heels of the gameplay trailer released last week, with the game out on PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X today, where it’ll retail for “£34.99 / $44.99 / €44.99 for the standard edition and £39.99 / $49.99 / €49.99 for the Purifier Edition”.

Check out the trailer, below:

Developed in partnership with Games Workshop, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters puts players at the helm of humanity’s greatest weapon, the Grey Knights, purging chaos in strategic turn-based tactical combat as they turn the tide against the Bloom, a deadly new plague proliferated by the forces of Nurgle. Dominating the battlefields with firepower, melee weapons, psychic abilities and even the environment itself. Over the course of an epic campaign, players will take the helm as Force Commander of Strike Force Xiphos, seeking to eliminate the five Reapers of the Bloom, ultimately halting its spread. Chasing down the source of the corruption will see the story culminate in a clash featuring iconic characters from the Warhammer 40,000 universe, delighting die-hard fans and newcomers alike.

The team says that: “Across the battlefields of the grimdark far future, players will deploy their elite strike force to crush the forces of Chaos. Customising each Grey Knight’s weaponry, armour and class-unique abilities, Force Commanders can shape their squad to suit their tactics; unleashing their fury in close-quarters, or dispatching Nurgle’s allies from afar”, adding: “In hand-to-hand combat and by overwhelming an enemy with repeated attacks, players can deal a devastating blow in precision targeting mode, reducing their foe’s effectiveness or even delivering a brutal cinematic execution. Whilst at range, each Knight’s damage output can be assessed before committing to an order, and with their finely-honed marksmanship, every strike is sure to deliver damning devastation. The battlefield itself also offers additional tactical options for players, by collapsing crumbling cathedral pillars onto foes or toppling flaming braziers to create a wall of flame”.

Regarding the Purifier Edition, that “grants players the opportunity to recruit the legendary Castellan Garran Crowe to their ranks partway through the campaign. This powerful Grey Knights champion is entrusted with the Black Blade of Antwyr, a weapon of untold power, and can be used in place of a squad member to lead their forces into battle”.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters is out now for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.