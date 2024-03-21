Planet Zoo: Console Edition gets a dev diary featuring Steve Backshall

Ahead of the March 26th release for Planet Zoo: Console Edition, Frontier has put out a playful developer diary featuring the one and only Steve Backshall.

Perhaps it’s best described in the words of Frontier Developments itself…

“Ever wondered about the hard work that goes into bringing a game with as much depth and authenticity as Planet Zoo to consoles? With over 70 amazing animals, four engaging game modes, and limitless creativity, there’s plenty for the Frontier Developments team to get stuck in with. Thankfully, wildlife broadcaster and naturalist Steve Backshall is on hand to lend his expertise – but his help isn’t always quite what the team had in mind…”

Check out the diary below:

Build a world for wildlife in Planet Zoo. From the developers of Planet Coaster and Zoo Tycoon comes the ultimate zoo sim, featuring authentic living animals who think, feel and explore the world you create around them. Experience a globe-trotting campaign or let your imagination run wild in the freedom of Sandbox mode. Create unique habitats and vast landscapes, make big decisions and meaningful choices, and nurture your animals as you construct and manage the world’s wildest zoos. Meet a world of incredible animals. From playful lion cubs to mighty elephants, every animal in Planet Zoo is a thinking, feeling individual with a distinctive look and personality of their own. Craft detailed habitats to bring your animals’ natural environments home, research and manage each species to allow them to thrive, and help your animals raise families to pass their genes onto future generations.

The console edition of Planet Zoo can be pre-ordered now, and if you do so you’ll get three exclusive animals in the form of the Pygmy Hippopotamus, Thomson’s Gazelle, and Komodo Dragon. It will include all of the years of updates the PC version has had as well.

Planet Zoo: Console Edition is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S|X on March 26th.