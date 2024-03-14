F1 Manager 2024 coming this summer

Frontier Developments has announced that F1 Manager 2024 will be arriving on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC this summer. One of the big new features for the game is the Create A Team mode, allowing players to take their own team to the track and race for glory.

For the very first time in the franchise’s history fans will have the option to create and lead their own custom team to victory, building a legacy alongside the sport’s greatest names as they orchestrate their ascent to the top of the podium. Customising elements of their team, players can curate their creativity to bring their dream designs to life, whilst negotiating sponsorship opportunities to ensure a steady stream of income to fuel their ambition. Identifying up-and-coming talent to rise up the grid order or cherry-picking the biggest stars in the sport in the pursuit of immediate success, the choice is theirs to make before the covers are lifted from their championship challenger.

Team Principals with have to manage every facet of their team’s success, such as designing new car upgrades and driving innovation with the hopes of immediate performance, along with investing in advanced headquarters to build a legacy to make the competition jealous. There’s a new mentality system in F1 Manager 2024 for both drivers and staff which brings in individual personalities and demands. Enhanced AI will mean rival teams are more of a threat both on and off the track, always risking a potential shake-up due to drivers and staff being poached.

Other features included this year include new strategic perspectives that allow players to immerse themselves in different ways during race weekend. Commands can be issued through the voiced race engineers and force players to make crucial strategy calls such as overtaking opportunities.

You can watch the new F1 Manager 2024 announcement trailer below: