Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin getting two new DLC heroes

Frontier Developments has announced that two new DLC heroes are coming to Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin in March.

The two new heroes have been named and detailed, and here’s the official descriptions:

Kurdoss Valentian, The Craven King, exerts his dire presence over the battlefields of Ghur to silence enemy squads and disrupt the command of foes. The ominous sight of The Craven King’s silently drifting throne in the ranks of the Nighthaunt signifies doom, as this heavy-hitting brawler wields the Sepulchral Sceptre to unleash death upon the enemy.

Meanwhile the Gaunt Summoner allows players to embrace the twisted trickery of Tzeentch, raining devastation from afar and tearing through reality itself to unleash the fury of summoned daemons. Wielding powerful spells and arcane abilities, reshaping the battlefield to their whims and turning the tide of the conflict in their favour.

Frontier says that each hero will be available separately for £3.99/$4.99/€4.99, though you can get the bundle for £6.99/$8.99/€8.99. Obviously you need the base Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin game to download them.

There’s also a free update offering new maps, balancing changes, and quality of life improvements, too. The team says these “including greater autonomy to their battlefield management through the introduction of two new squad stances”, adding: “The ‘Engage’ stance will allow units to automatically attack units within range, retreating to their position once the enemy has been dispatched, whilst the ‘Hold’ stance fixes units to their position in a more defensive manner, ignoring engagements”.

Both the new heroes can be used in AI Skirmish, Multiplayer, and the single player Conquest Mode, giving you new ways to play. The developer says that “players can swap out their default hero units for one of these special characters, allowing them to tweak their overall strategic approach to the game”.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is available now for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.