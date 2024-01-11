Reigns: Three Kingdoms released on PC and Switch today

Developer Nerial and Publisher Devolver Digital have released Reigns: Three Kingdoms on Steam and Switch today, with it previously only having been available to play on mobile platforms, via Netflix.

The publisher explained that it’s the fifth entry in the “award-winning, multi-million downloaded franchise” and “thrusts players into the turbulent final years of the Han dynasty, inspired by classic historical epic The Romance of the Three Kingdoms”. Indeed, there was a Game of Thrones version of Reigns we definitely remember, and Reigns: Her Majesty, as well. Netflix has had some crackers recently, with Hades and Death’s Door also coming, and the GTA Trilogy also being released via the streaming service.

We’ve got a new trailer below, as well as the official word from the press release, and the key features.

Reigns: Three Kingdoms expands on the principles explored in the previous Reigns games by creating a unique battle system which brings a new dimension to the core concept of the game. Players will explore the many factions, wars and heroes of the epic story, negotiating with rivals, strengthening alliances, converting enemies and recruiting soldiers to fight! Beginning as a simple beggar, players will seek to climb the social ladder until they rule one of the 14 regions of China at the moment the central power of the Emperor disintegrates. Tasked with unifying the warring factions, a shocking metaphysical twist hurls the player into a race against time to understand the consequences their actions will have on history.

Here’s the key features from the press release:

A unique narrative adventure told by encountering more than 100 characters and over 1500 card permutations.

An expansion of the core concept of Reigns around a new battle system, playable both against AI in the story, and online in asynchronous PvP.

Dozens of quests with specific arcs, characters and heroes to recruit, people to wed and children to raise.

Reigns: Three Kingdoms is out now for PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile via Netflix.