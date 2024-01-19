Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II release date confirmed for May

Ninja Theory has confirmed the release date for the long awaited Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, and it’s May 21. It’ll be coming to Xbox Series S|X, and Windows PC (and cloud), and will of course be a day one addition to Game Pass. Xbox says you can pre-install it now, though it’s likely not the full download size as Ninja Theory confirmed it is “in the final months of development”. Regardless, click here for the official Xbox page.

During the Xbox Developer Direct, the team also confirmed it’s a “shorter” experience, but that the combat had been completely reworked. As usual, Ninja Theory went in depth about location, motion capture, and much more, but the big news is that release date: May 21st.

Check out the newly released segment featuring Hellblade II, below:

The sequel to the award winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Senua returns in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without. Sink deep into the next chapter of Senua’s story, a crafted experience told through cinematic immersion, beautifully realised visuals and encapsulating sound.

We loved the original game back when it came to PC and PS4 in August 2017, with Chris White saying: “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is a modern marvel, showing that patience and talent can make all the difference. I hope Ninja Theory has a lot of success with this because they are pushing the boundaries on what can be done, using technology not seen anywhere else, storytellers with a great deal of talent, and artists doing things we rarely see these days. If my words bear any weight on your decision to buy, I’ll be happy, because it’s absolutely worth delving deeper into the mind of Senua, and into one of the best games of 2017. You need to play this game”.

We also even reviewed the VR version, and the Nintendo Switch version!

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is coming to Xbox Series S|X and PC on May 21st. You can wishlist on Steam, here.