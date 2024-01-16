Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay launch trailer released

Warner Bros Games, DC, and Rocksteady Studios has just released a new gameplay launch trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The team says that the new trailer shows “gameplay footage of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark in action as they dive headfirst into the chaos engulfing Metropolis to face off against Brainiac’s ever-growing forces”, as well as also providing “a glimpse at the epic battles players will engage in against Green Lantern, The Flash, and other enemies as the Squad take on the impossible mission of defeating the world’s greatest DC Super Heroes, the Justice League”.

Check out the new trailer, featuring Blur’s Song 2, below:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an original genre-defying third-person action-shooter developed by Rocksteady Studios, creators of the best-selling Batman: Arkham series. Play as Harley Quinn (a.k.a. Dr. Harleen Quinzel), Deadshot (a.k.a. Floyd Lawton), Captain Boomerang (a.k.a. Digger Harkness) and King Shark (a.k.a. Nanaue) and embark on an impossible mission through Metropolis to save Earth and take down the world’s greatest DC Super Heroes, the Justice League. To find out how Amanda Waller recruited the members of the Suicide Squad for this dangerous mission, check out Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum, the official prequel comic book series for the game. Available for pre-order now, and on sale at participating comic book shops and e-tailers on 6 Feb. 2024, each print version of the five-issue monthly series includes a free code that can be redeemed for a digital in-game item.

Warner Bros Games also mentioned that while the game is out on February 2nd, Deluxe Edition owners will get 72 hours early access to the game, and be able to play on 30th January. It’s also worth noting if you’re on PC, the Steam version will be released the same time as the console ones, but the Epic Games Store version is coming on March 5th.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is coming to Steam and consoles on February 2nd.