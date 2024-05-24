Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed getting Deluxe and Collector’s Editions

Outright Games has released details of the Deluxe and Collector’s Editions of upcoming game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed. Launching later this year, the special editions are for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5, and from the looks of things they’re a must for any fans of the heroes in a half shell.

Get ready to wreak havoc in New York City, playing as the brothers in solo or 2 player co-op mode. Unleash their unique ninja skills to restore the peace and prevent the newly formed human-mutant relationship from going down the drain.

Players familiar with the movie that came out last year are probably going to get a kick out of the game as it picks up following the events of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. It’s a 3D brawler that plans to serve up more of the turtles’ familiar brand of chaos, and these fancy editions come with plenty of cool stuff, loaded with exclusive TMNT-themed collectables.

Paying homage to the iconic heroes in a half shell, fans will be able to get their hands on a radical artbook and an assortment of pin badges in both variants, with the Deluxe Edition also including 4 themed keychains and a unique Steelbook cover. The Collector’s Edition arrives jam-packed with access to the season pass for more post-launch awesome content as well as exclusive collectibles, including an iconic pizza van statue, gnarly LED pizza sign and more, all inside an incredible Collector’s Box!

You can check out exactly what is in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed Deluxe and Collector’s Editions below:

Deluxe Edition (£54.99 / €59.99/ $59.99)

Exclusive Steelbook

4 Pin Badges

4 Keychains

Artbook

Collector’s Edition (£219.99 / €249.99/ $199.99)