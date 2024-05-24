Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising adds Beatrix with new update

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising has released a brand new update which adds new character Beatrix to the mix as well as additional content. Version 1.40 not only brings Beatrix to the roster, it also receives new in-game content via Battle Pass Round 4, as well as new character costume for Lancelot called ‘Knight’s Fury,’ and the System Voice Set 2.

This Society agent is the proud contractor of the seal weapon Embrasque. Fueled by its karma-devouring power and her own unyielding spirit, Beatrix dives headlong into the thick of battle on her missions, all in pursuit of glory and a hefty paycheck.

Beatrix comes with a Premium Avatar that can be set as a partner character that will offer support when playing, an Embrasque Sword Weapon Cutout, Badge, Figure Studio Poses, and a bonus item for the Granblue Fantasy mobile game. Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising has been going strong since its release in December, and the addition of Beatrix is going to make things much more interesting.

In our review we said “Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is a much-improved version of the 2020 release, with a decent story and plenty of opportunities to customise your characters and fight. The diorama feature is a nice addition, and the online functionality is strong thanks to the rollback netcode, but I didn’t get to see much of the Grand Bruise Legends! mode as few people seemed to be a part of it at the moment. When it gets to the combos and nuanced controls, Arc System Works has nailed the feel of simple battles that allow you to learn skillsets quickly, while at the same time providing you with more detailed mechanics the longer you spend with it.”