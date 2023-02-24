Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gets a lengthy gameplay reveal

As part of Sony’s State of Play for February 23rd, we got to see a lengthy reveal of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay, and some dev interviews, and it’s looking pretty good so far.

Rocksteady Studios, the team behind the Batman “Arkham” series of games, is behind the helm for Kill the Justice League, which sees you play in either single player, or up to 4-player co-op as either Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, or Captain Boomerang. There seems to be a major focus on traversal and movement in the air, as all four have abilities that can keep them up high or swinging around while firing. It may be a surprise to some, but Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League isn’t a third-person melee game like the Arkham-titles, instead it’s a third-person shooter.

Take a look at the first gameplay video, below:

It certainly looks action packed, that’s something nobody can deny. I’m interested to see how the story plays out, as you’re up against normally good-guy superheroes, who have joined Braniac and gone bad.

Perhaps even more interestingly, there was a “Behind the Scenes” video also released during the showcase, which featured Sefton Hill, the founder of Rocksteady Studios, who had planned to leave the studio at the end of 2022 along with co-founder Jamie Walker. So either that changed, or this video was prepared at least a few months ago. Check out the BHS video:

During the reveal, Rocksteady also explained the game will have the rumoured Battle Pass for players who want to unlock cosmetics, and that there will be a gear score feature in the title as well, as the team would be adding content in the future as well.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is coming to PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5 on May 26th, 2023.