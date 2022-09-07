Gotham Knights behind-the-scenes trailer released

Warner Bros. Games and DC today premiered an all-new behind-the-scenes trailer for Gotham Knights, the upcoming open-world action RPG coming on October 21st.

The game has been brought forward to October 21st, after initially having an October 25th release date, and this new video features “interviews with members of the Warner Bros. Games Montréal team” and “explores the comic book inspiration behind the Batman Family characters in Gotham Knights and how Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin have been reimagined in this game to deliver realistic combat and a unique story experience”.

“There’s no Gotham Knights without Batman family”, says Narrative Director Ann Lemay. The behind the scenes video also features Cinematic Director, Wilson Mui, Character Art Director Jay Evans, among others. The development team also touches on their efforts to create interwoven narrative elements for each character to depict their interpersonal relationships and give additional depth to the individuals behind the masks.

Gotham Knights features the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, players will confront an array of challenges as they evolve into their own version of the Dark Knight.

Gotham Knights is coming to PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC on October 21st, 2022.