Gotham Knights spotlight turns to Red Hood in new gameplay trailer

As we get closer to the October 25th release for Gotham Knights, Warner Bros are now turning to Red Hood to show off his gameplay features.

The video features all-new gameplay and custom cutscenes of Red Hood, also known as Jason Todd. An intense vigilante with a short fuse, Red Hood is a highly trained marksman and hard-hitting, hand-to-hand fighter who’s reached the peak of human strength, making him an expert in both ranged and melee combat. After his violent death and subsequent resurrection in the Lazarus Pit, Red Hood gained the ability to harness mystical powers that aid him in battle and allow him to propel his body through the air to traverse the city. Despite his complicated past, Red Hood has reconciled with the Batman Family and is committed to using non-lethal combat methods to protect Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death.

This adds to the showcases we’ve had of Batgirl, and prior to that, Robin. Interestingly, Robin was in June, Batgirl in July, and now the Red Hood showcase is August. What will we get in September relating to Gotham Knights, I wonder?

Gotham Knights features the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, players will confront an array of challenges as they evolve into their own version of the Dark Knight.

Gotham Knights is scheduled to release worldwide on Oct. 25, 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.