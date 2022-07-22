New Gotham Knights gameplay trailer shows off Batgirl

Warner Bros. Games and DC today premiered an all-new gameplay trailer for Gotham Knights, including Batgirl – also known as Barbara Gordon – in action. The upcoming open-world action RPG is in development by Warner Bros. Games Montréal. Batgirl herself is a highly trained fighter and expert computer coder and hacker. Using her signature weapon, the tonfa, along with a fierce combination of kickboxing, capoeira and jiu-jitsu, Batgirl can swiftly take down powerful foes twice her size.

You can check out the new trailer here:

Gotham Knights features the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, players will confront an array of challenges as they evolve into their own version of the Dark Knight.

Gotham Knights is scheduled to release worldwide on October 25, 2022, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Players who preorder the game will receive the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin at launch, based on the vehicle’s first appearance in DC’s Detective Comics #233.