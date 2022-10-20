In Gotham Knights, you get to patrol the streets of Gotham as one of four characters. Whether you want to play as Red Hood, Batgirl, Nightwing, or Robin, there’s only one way you can switch character, and we’ve put a guide to show you how to do this in Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights | How to switch character

Despite having plenty of options as who to play as, you can’t switch character in Gotham Knights whilst on street level or on top of buildings. There’s no option to do so in the menus. The only way you can change who you want to be is via the game’s hub, the Belfry. Once you’re back in your safe haven, head to the left corner of the Belfry. It’ll be next to the training area and to the left of the Batcomputer. There’re four pods, each one with the currently equipped outfit for the associated hero. Simply interact with the hero you want to play as, an bingo! You’re now ready to take on enemies with the relevant hero.

You’ll have to complete the initial mission before you can select a different character to play as, but it won’t take long. Throughout the game, you’ll find that different situations will arise where specific heroes might be better suited. If you want to approach enemies or a mission with a focus on stealth, the Robin is your guy. If you want to beat the holy hell out of some of Mr Freeze’s goons, Red Hood will be the preferred choice. Regardless of your decision, the only place you can switch character in Gotham Knights is at the Belfry, so bare that in mind before you head back out on patrol.