Kojima Productions has confirmed that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is coming in 2025, and that another PlayStation game is in the early stages, too.

During Sony’s State of Play showcase for January 2024, Hideo Kojima joined the presentation late on after a lengthy showcase of the game, which will be a PS5 exclusive in 2025.

In Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam—with companions by his side—sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: should we have connected? Step by step, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima changes the world once again. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach sees Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, and Troy Baker return to Hideo Kojima’s genre defying universe. They will be joined by Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, and Academy Award-winning film director George Miller. Hideo Kojima is joined by longtime collaborator Yoji Shinkawa who will direct character and mechanical design, with Ludvig Forssell and Kyle Cooper reprising their roles as musical director and title designer, respectively.

Check out a gallery of 24 new screenshots for the game, too.

After the presentation, it was confirmed that “Physint” was coming, too, a new “tactical espionage” game in collaboration with Sony.

“Yes, today, I’m excited to announce that we at Kojima Productions are creating a brand-new action-espionage game,” said Hideo Kojima. “Preparations are underway, but production will begin in earnest after Death Stranding 2. We have strong experience with Sony Interactive Entertainment, having grown the action-espionage genre together for almost 30 years, and while most of our partnerships with Sony in the past have been for games, they also produce music and films, and this will definitely be a cooperative collaboration.”

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2025.