Exographer announced, is a Metroidvania coming in 2024

Abylight Studios and SciFun Games has announced Exographer, a “unique 2D adventure based on science” that’s coming later this year.

In the game, also described as a Metroidvania (it really is the year of those, fantastically!), you will join “INI, the exographer, in a rescue mission on a stranded planet. Find clues of an extinct civilization, use their technology and discover the origin of the absurd matter invading six different atmospheres”.

The music for this one is composed by Yann Van Der Cruyssen (Stray), while the game itself is imagined by physicist and sci-fi author, Raphael Granier de Cassagnac.

Check out the trailer, below:

Exographer is a game imagined by physicist and sci-fi author Raphael Granier de Cassagnac. Gameplay is based on exploration, platforming, puzzle solving and the use of 4 powers based on science. But players will discover this only through an immersive adventure. You will get to know some alien characters, the natitans, inspired by true scientists, visit locations based on laboratories and observatories from real life and discover many other easter eggs taken from particle physics.

Here’s the list of key features:

A 2D “metroidvania” adventure based on exploration, puzzles and platforming.

Science based powers, puzzles and narrative.

Discover traces of an ancient civilization on an alien planetoid.

Overcome obstacles using and combining 4 powers: Gluon Boots, Photon Sphere, Wedic Waves and Zediacal Boxes.

6 different atmospheres, 20 levels, 9 scientists and 139 hidden pictures to reveal. Find 17 pixules (corresponding to real elementary particles).

15 hours of gameplay

Soundtrack composed by Yann Van Der Cruyssen (Stray, Cave Story).

It’s been a great year for fans of the genre already, with titles like Ultros, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and The Morbius Machine hitting PCs and consoles, and it’s not even March yet, so there’s plenty more to come, like Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, too.

Exographer is coming in 2024.